Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shown

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
05:29 AM • 11523 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:00 AM • 16206 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
04:07 AM • 23016 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 15176 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 19759 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 22691 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 20886 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 29376 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 45775 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37917 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.6m/s
95%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of LymanNovember 20, 10:52 PM • 13483 views
occupiers launch ID MAX system for total surveillance in temporarily occupied territoriesNovember 20, 11:10 PM • 14678 views
Taras Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel for economic cooperation developmentNovember 20, 11:51 PM • 6920 views
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the war02:58 AM • 12603 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 12511 views
Publications
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine04:07 AM • 23020 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 50423 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 64042 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 70863 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 71477 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 12826 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 34707 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 48745 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 70756 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 67151 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Tesla Model Y
ChatGPT

Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3562 views

In Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of Russia's night attack on November 21 has increased. Five people died in Zaporizhzhia, and five more were hospitalized. In Odesa, five people were injured, one of them in serious condition.

Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shown

The number of people injured in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 21 has increased, local authorities reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Zaporizhzhia

As reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia with a FAB around 10 p.m.

"Unfortunately, we have five dead," Fedorov said. "Another five people are in the hospital, including a 17-year-old child. One injured person is in serious condition."

According to him, shopping rows, shops, and high-rise buildings were damaged. There are houses that have been damaged for the third time.

Odesa

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, 5 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa.

"Of the five injured in the night attack on the city, one person is currently in serious condition. Two (including a child) are in moderate condition. The condition of the others is satisfactory," Lysak said.

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, a residential building and an enterprise in one of the city's districts were damaged.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa