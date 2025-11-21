Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shown

The number of people injured in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 21 has increased, local authorities reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Zaporizhzhia

As reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia with a FAB around 10 p.m.

"Unfortunately, we have five dead," Fedorov said. "Another five people are in the hospital, including a 17-year-old child. One injured person is in serious condition."

According to him, shopping rows, shops, and high-rise buildings were damaged. There are houses that have been damaged for the third time.

Odesa

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, 5 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa.

"Of the five injured in the night attack on the city, one person is currently in serious condition. Two (including a child) are in moderate condition. The condition of the others is satisfactory," Lysak said.

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, a residential building and an enterprise in one of the city's districts were damaged.