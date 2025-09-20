In Dnipro, the number of wounded after Russia's night attack increased to 36

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 14509 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 17461 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 25829 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 45753 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 49923 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 49525 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 42162 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 51726 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 65589 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on UkraineSeptember 20, 06:16 AM • 21448 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in RussiaSeptember 20, 06:59 AM • 6906 views
Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outagesSeptember 20, 07:53 AM • 5934 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellationsSeptember 20, 08:02 AM • 25145 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shownPhotoSeptember 20, 08:13 AM • 12819 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 25813 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 45740 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 54349 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 65586 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 53839 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 51726 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 54352 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 24869 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 27238 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 29948 views
In Dnipro, the number of wounded after Russia's night attack increased to 36

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 36 people, 8 of whom remain in hospital. Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the shelling.

In Dnipro, the number of wounded after Russia's night attack increased to 36

The number of injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Dnipro has increased to 36, 8 of whom are still in the hospital. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

As of now, 36 people have been injured. 8 of them are still in the hospital. Other victims are under outpatient supervision.

- Lysak reported.

According to him, in Dnipro, in addition to apartment buildings and private houses, several schools and kindergartens, buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools, and infrastructure were destroyed.

Let's add

Throughout the day, the consequences of the attack on the region were being eliminated. According to Lysak, utility workers, police, medics, rescuers, volunteers, and international organizations worked side by side in the regional center.

Emergency workers extinguished the fires. After the inspection, it was decided to temporarily resettle the residents of the entrance of the most damaged Dnipro high-rise building. This is about a hundred residents. Everyone was offered temporary housing, but no requests were received. People will live with relatives 

- summarized the head of the OVA.

Recall

On the night of September 20, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Dnipro. Fires broke out. A multi-story residential building was damaged. Private homes, outbuildings, and garages were also damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises. Due to enemy shelling with drones and missiles in Dnipro, one person is known to have died.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
charity
Dnipro