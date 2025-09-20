In Dnipro, the number of wounded after Russia's night attack increased to 36

The number of injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Dnipro has increased to 36, 8 of whom are still in the hospital. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

As of now, 36 people have been injured. 8 of them are still in the hospital. Other victims are under outpatient supervision. - Lysak reported.

According to him, in Dnipro, in addition to apartment buildings and private houses, several schools and kindergartens, buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools, and infrastructure were destroyed.

Let's add

Throughout the day, the consequences of the attack on the region were being eliminated. According to Lysak, utility workers, police, medics, rescuers, volunteers, and international organizations worked side by side in the regional center.

Emergency workers extinguished the fires. After the inspection, it was decided to temporarily resettle the residents of the entrance of the most damaged Dnipro high-rise building. This is about a hundred residents. Everyone was offered temporary housing, but no requests were received. People will live with relatives - summarized the head of the OVA.

Recall

On the night of September 20, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Dnipro. Fires broke out. A multi-story residential building was damaged. Private homes, outbuildings, and garages were also damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises. Due to enemy shelling with drones and missiles in Dnipro, one person is known to have died.