12 people injured in Russian drone attack in Dnipro - OBA

In Dnipro, 12 people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on September 30. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Lysak noted, these people have shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and bruises. One person is in serious condition. All victims are receiving medical care.

At the same time, local media and Telegram channels report damage to the building of one of the university's campuses.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center, where many civilians, including young people and students, were at the time, came under attack.

Also, on the same day, the Russians attacked Kharkiv: there is no information about casualties.