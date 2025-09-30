12 people injured in Russian drone attack in Dnipro - OBA

$41.320.16
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12648 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18082 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31820 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53495 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28755 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25495 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22775 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21170 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23113 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72339 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideoSeptember 30, 08:08 AM • 26182 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 25510 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26438 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13185 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 16774 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 11043 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 156928 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Denmark
Europe
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?02:16 PM • 1748 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13342 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26592 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 27253 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 29084 views
Shahed-136
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship
T-90
The Guardian

12 people injured in Russian drone attack in Dnipro - OBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

12 people were injured in a Russian drone attack in Dnipro on September 30. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

In Dnipro, 12 people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on September 30. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Lysak noted, these people have shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and bruises. One person is in serious condition. All victims are receiving medical care.

At the same time, local media and Telegram channels report damage to the building of one of the university's campuses.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center, where many civilians, including young people and students, were at the time, came under attack.

Also, on the same day, the Russians attacked Kharkiv: there is no information about casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipro