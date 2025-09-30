Enemy drone attack: number of injured in Dnipro rises to 28, including two children
In Dnipro, the number of people injured in the drone attack has risen to 28, with 12 hospitalized. Among the injured are a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.
The number of injured in Dnipro has increased to 28. Among them are a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.
12 people have been hospitalized. Doctors are with them, providing all necessary assistance.
According to him, the rest of the city residents who found themselves at the epicenter of the attack will recover at home.
On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center was hit, where many civilians, including young people and students, were at that time.
Earlier, Serhiy Lysak reported 15 wounded and one dead in the city after the Russian attack.