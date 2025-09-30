Enemy drone attack: number of injured in Dnipro rises to 28, including two children

The number of injured in Dnipro has increased to 28. Among them are a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.

12 people have been hospitalized. Doctors are with them, providing all necessary assistance. - Lysak reported.

According to him, the rest of the city residents who found themselves at the epicenter of the attack will recover at home.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center was hit, where many civilians, including young people and students, were at that time.

Earlier, Serhiy Lysak reported 15 wounded and one dead in the city after the Russian attack.