Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established the Odesa City Military Administration and appointed Serhiy Lysak, who previously headed the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as its head, according to presidential decrees and orders dated October 15, writes UNN.

Details

By Decree No. 787/2025, the President dismissed Serhiy Lysak from the post of head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration "according to his submitted application."

Temporarily, the duties of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Presidential Decree No. 788/2025, have been assigned to Vladyslav Haivanenko.

By Decree No. 789/2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered "to establish the Odesa City Military Administration of the Odesa District of Odesa Region."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Odesa Regional State Administration have been instructed to take measures related to the establishment of the military administration in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law." The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

To appoint Lysak Serhiy Petrovych as the head of the Odesa City Military Administration of the Odesa District of Odesa Region - states presidential order No. 119/2025-rp.

Prior to this, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, announced that he had submitted a proposal for the creation of a military administration in Odesa.

"Regarding the vital activity of the city of Odesa. The city is working, today there was a working meeting with the city council secretary, the first deputy. Everything is working as usual. In order not to delay the process, I submitted a proposal for the creation of a military administration. This gives the head of the newly created administration more powers, he will instantly respond to the challenges that arise during the war. The city is working as usual," Kiper said on the telethon.

When asked about Lysak's appointment to head the CMA, Kiper replied: "Yes, indeed. (...) There is a decision of the military command that this position should be filled by a person who was born in Odesa, an experienced officer, a combat general who has combat experience."

What is known about Serhiy Lysak

Lysak participated in the ATO in 2014-2015 and 2017.

He worked as the head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region from May 2020 to July 2022.

In March 2022, he was promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

From July 2022 to February 2023, he was the head of the SBU Department in Dnipropetrovsk region.

In 2023, he was appointed by presidential decree as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would soon appoint the head of the Odesa Military Administration.

Context

On October 14, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that he does not have Russian citizenship. He added that he is preparing lawsuits to the courts of Ukraine and the European Court of Human Rights.