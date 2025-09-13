Damaged church and residential buildings: Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region

Since the evening of September 12, Russian troops have attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which two men were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

The Russian army attacked Synelnykove district with drones and KABs. It terrorized the Dubovykivska, Mezhivska, Pokrovska communities. Two men were injured. - the report says.

As a result of Russian shelling, a combine harvester, an administrative building, and a private house caught fire.

In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Marhanets community came under shelling from Russian FPV drones and artillery.

As a result of the evening shelling in Nikopol, a religious institution, 3 apartment buildings, and a power line were damaged. - noted the head of the OVA.

According to him, air defense forces shot down 3 enemy UAVs over the region at night.

