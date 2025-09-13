$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM • 14151 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 28775 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 21958 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 35081 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 44270 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 33984 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 33258 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23873 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32954 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20817 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Damaged church and residential buildings: Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Two men were wounded, a church and residential buildings were damaged.

Damaged church and residential buildings: Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region

Since the evening of September 12, Russian troops have attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which two men were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

The Russian army attacked Synelnykove district with drones and KABs. It terrorized the Dubovykivska, Mezhivska, Pokrovska communities. Two men were injured.

- the report says.

As a result of Russian shelling, a combine harvester, an administrative building, and a private house caught fire.

In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Marhanets community came under shelling from Russian FPV drones and artillery.

As a result of the evening shelling in Nikopol, a religious institution, 3 apartment buildings, and a power line were damaged.

- noted the head of the OVA.

According to him, air defense forces shot down 3 enemy UAVs over the region at night.

Olga Rozgon

