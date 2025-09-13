Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 39 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, September 12, the Russian army lost at least 950 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 39 artillery systems and 4 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,093,730 (+950) eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,181 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,267 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 32,707 (+39)

MLRS ‒ 1,486 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1,217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 58,825 (+358)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,718 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61,512 (+109)

special equipment ‒ 3,964 (0)

Data is being updated.

