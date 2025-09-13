$41.310.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
China
Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 39 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On September 12, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen, 39 artillery systems, and 4 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.09.25 amount to 1,093,730 personnel.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 39 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, September 12, the Russian army lost at least 950 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 39 artillery systems and 4 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,093,730 (+950) eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,181 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,267 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 32,707 (+39)

MLRS ‒ 1,486 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1,217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 58,825 (+358)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,718 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61,512 (+109)

special equipment ‒ 3,964 (0)

Data is being updated.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine