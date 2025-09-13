Ukraine joins the club of CV90 BMP operating countries

On September 12, the Swiss Federal Council approved Ukraine's accession to the CV90 club, which unites countries operating the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Swiss government.

Details

Ukraine applied for full membership this summer, having held observer status since March 2024. Kyiv has now joined the group, which includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

The CV90, manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds AB, is used by many armies around the world, including the Swiss Armed Forces, where it is known as the Infantry Fighting Vehicle 2000. The club promotes the exchange of experience in the areas of maintenance, modernization, procurement of spare parts and ammunition, and training.

The Swiss authorities emphasized that Ukraine's participation is compatible with its neutrality policy, as it only involves technical data exchange. Each country retains full control over what information it provides to partners.

