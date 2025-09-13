$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Ukraine joins the club of CV90 BMP operating countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On September 12, the Swiss Federal Council approved Ukraine's accession to the CV90 club, which unites countries operating the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle. Kyiv joined the group with observer status in March 2024.

Ukraine joins the club of CV90 BMP operating countries

On September 12, the Swiss Federal Council approved Ukraine's accession to the CV90 club, which unites countries operating the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Swiss government.

Details

Ukraine applied for full membership this summer, having held observer status since March 2024. Kyiv has now joined the group, which includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

The CV90, manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds AB, is used by many armies around the world, including the Swiss Armed Forces, where it is known as the Infantry Fighting Vehicle 2000. The club promotes the exchange of experience in the areas of maintenance, modernization, procurement of spare parts and ammunition, and training.

The Swiss authorities emphasized that Ukraine's participation is compatible with its neutrality policy, as it only involves technical data exchange. Each country retains full control over what information it provides to partners.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones10.09.25, 20:15 • 4031 view

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
