Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, particularly "Shaheds." Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Of course, first and foremost, we discussed the Russian drones that were again launched at Ukraine last night and entered Polish airspace. Incidents with one or two Russian drones have occurred before in countries on NATO's eastern flank, including in Romania a few weeks ago. But this time, a significantly larger number of Russian drones, with significantly greater audacity – drones entered from the territory not only of Ukraine but also of Belarus. And we all equally understand that this is an absolutely different level of escalation from Russia. There must be an appropriate response," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that Tusk spoke about the consequences and circumstances that have already been established.

"Fragments of Russian drones, including Iranian 'Shaheds,' were found in many towns and villages. Our military has been transmitting all available information since last night, and we continue this cooperation. There are several reasons for Russia's brazen behavior, and they are all absolutely obvious. We need to work on a common air defense system and create an effective air shield over Europe. Ukraine has long proposed this, and there are concrete solutions," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, it is necessary to significantly increase funding for the production of interceptor drones.

"I offered Poland our assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, particularly 'Shaheds.' We agreed with Donald on appropriate cooperation at the military level. We will also coordinate with all NATO member countries," the President emphasized.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.