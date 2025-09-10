Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 7622 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18933 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 17313 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20879 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 23107 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 52259 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 73802 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 58968 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34013 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38167 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
54%
755mm
Popular news
Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detainedSeptember 10, 07:52 AM • 12847 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 37209 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM • 37353 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 19313 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland01:20 PM • 7354 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18948 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 52268 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 37227 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 73808 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 58972 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 5436 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 75399 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 69032 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 65269 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 133746 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

President Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." This occurred after 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, particularly "Shaheds." Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Of course, first and foremost, we discussed the Russian drones that were again launched at Ukraine last night and entered Polish airspace. Incidents with one or two Russian drones have occurred before in countries on NATO's eastern flank, including in Romania a few weeks ago. But this time, a significantly larger number of Russian drones, with significantly greater audacity – drones entered from the territory not only of Ukraine but also of Belarus. And we all equally understand that this is an absolutely different level of escalation from Russia. There must be an appropriate response," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that Tusk spoke about the consequences and circumstances that have already been established.

"Fragments of Russian drones, including Iranian 'Shaheds,' were found in many towns and villages. Our military has been transmitting all available information since last night, and we continue this cooperation. There are several reasons for Russia's brazen behavior, and they are all absolutely obvious. We need to work on a common air defense system and create an effective air shield over Europe. Ukraine has long proposed this, and there are concrete solutions," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, it is necessary to significantly increase funding for the production of interceptor drones.

"I offered Poland our assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, particularly 'Shaheds.' We agreed with Donald on appropriate cooperation at the military level. We will also coordinate with all NATO member countries," the President emphasized.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
NATO
Shahed-136
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Italy
Donald Tusk
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland