26 people injured in Russian attack in Dnipro: new footage of the aftermath

Already 26 injured in Dnipro as a result of Russia's massive night attack, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims as a result of the massive attack on the region has increased. Currently, there are 26 injured in Dnipro. 14 are in the hospital, the rest will recover at home. A 55-year-old man is in serious condition. He has burns to 70% of his body. Doctors are fighting for his life. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the aftermath is currently being eliminated.

The National Police, showing new footage of the consequences, indicated that on September 20, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Dnipro. Fires broke out. A multi-story residential building was damaged. Private homes, outbuildings, and garages were also damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises. Due to the enemy shelling with drones and missiles in Dnipro, one person is known to have died.

As a result of the enemy shelling in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the enterprises was damaged, the police reported. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility. No information about casualties has been received.

Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA