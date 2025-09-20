$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 29400 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 36359 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 31177 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 38001 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 50699 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 30882 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 41472 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40280 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 68874 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
26 people injured in Russian attack in Dnipro: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

In Dnipro, 26 people were injured as a result of a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, 14 were hospitalized. A 55-year-old man with 70% body burns is in serious condition, and one person has died.

26 people injured in Russian attack in Dnipro: new footage of the aftermath

Already 26 injured in Dnipro as a result of Russia's massive night attack, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims as a result of the massive attack on the region has increased. Currently, there are 26 injured in Dnipro. 14 are in the hospital, the rest will recover at home. A 55-year-old man is in serious condition. He has burns to 70% of his body. Doctors are fighting for his life.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, the aftermath is currently being eliminated.

The National Police, showing new footage of the consequences, indicated that on September 20, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Dnipro. Fires broke out. A multi-story residential building was damaged. Private homes, outbuildings, and garages were also damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises. Due to the enemy shelling with drones and missiles in Dnipro, one person is known to have died.

As a result of the enemy shelling in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the enterprises was damaged, the police reported. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility. No information about casualties has been received.

Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA20.09.25, 07:40 • 7758 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Pavlohrad