Russian attack on Dnipro: one casualty, number of injured rises to 15

In Dnipro, one of the injured died, and the number of wounded has now risen to 15. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, the injured man, who was in critical condition, could not be saved. Condolences to his family and friends - Lysak reported.

According to the head of the OVA, medics are working. According to their information, there are already 15 wounded.

Two of them will recover at home. The others are in hospitals - Lysak summarized.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center was hit, where at that time there were many civilians, including young people and students.

12 people injured in Russian drone attack in Dnipro - OBA