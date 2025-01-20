Former Polish minister criticises linking Ukraine's NATO membership to exhumation of Volyn victims

Jacek Czaputowicz, former Polish Foreign Minister, believes that the issue of exhumation in Volyn has not been resolved, and that Zelensky's visit to Poland seems to have confirmed this.

In an interview with the Polish media outlet Grupa RMF, Polish politician, professor of social sciences, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki (2018-2020) shared his views on the relations between Ukraine, the EU and NATO in relation to Polish interests, namely the issue of exhumation of the victims of the events in Volyn.

It is a false concept to make Ukraine's presence in international organizations dependent on the Volyn issue, the ex-diplomat and radio host noted in the media.

The problem is that, in my opinion, the government wanted to bet on Volyn issues with Law and Justice. Zelensky's visit showed that the issue of exhumation in Volyn has not been resolved. What will happen to them is still unknown. In addition, some say that it is not about exhumations, but about the "repentance" of Ukrainians. This case was taken up unnecessarily. This is a "setup" to support Trzaskowski in the campaign, and the Poles do not like it. It was a mistake ,” said Jacek Czaputowicz.

Donald Tusk announced that a decision on the first exhumations of the victims of the Volyn tragedy had been reached. The Ministers of Culture of both countries are successfully cooperating on this issue, and further decisions are expected.

Ukraine and Poland have exchanged lists of places to search for and exhume the remains of "mutual historical conflicts", Andriy Najos, Ukraine's deputy minister of culture for European integration, told PAP.

