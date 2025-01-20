Former Polish minister criticises linking Ukraine's NATO membership to exhumation of Volyn victims

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103217 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111349 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113879 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136140 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138633 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113515 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117043 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 83564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118623 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 57741 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 62227 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 40458 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103159 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 136073 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138585 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159127 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 40472 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 62238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118626 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141351 views
Actual
Former Polish minister criticises linking Ukraine's NATO membership to exhumation of Volyn victims

Former Polish minister criticises linking Ukraine's NATO membership to exhumation of Volyn victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29471 views

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz called it a mistake to link Ukraine's accession to international organizations to the issue of exhumation in Volyn. He also noted that Zelenskyy's visit showed that this issue was not resolved.

Jacek Czaputowicz, former Polish Foreign Minister, believes that the issue of exhumation in Volyn has not been resolved, and that Zelensky's visit to Poland seems to have confirmed this.

Transmits to UNN with reference to RMF FM.

In an interview with the Polish media outlet Grupa RMF, Polish politician, professor of social sciences, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki (2018-2020) shared his views on the relations between Ukraine, the EU and NATO in relation to Polish interests, namely the issue of exhumation of the victims of the events in Volyn.

It is a false concept to make Ukraine's presence in international organizations dependent on the Volyn issue, the ex-diplomat and radio host noted in the media. 

The problem is that, in my opinion, the government wanted to bet on Volyn issues with Law and Justice. Zelensky's visit showed that the issue of exhumation in Volyn has not been resolved. What will happen to them is still unknown. In addition, some say that it is not about exhumations, but about the "repentance" of Ukrainians. This case was taken up unnecessarily. This is a "setup" to support Trzaskowski in the campaign, and the Poles do not like it. It was a mistake

 ,” said Jacek Czaputowicz.
Image

Recall

Donald Tusk announced that a decision on the first exhumations of the victims of the Volyn tragedy had been reached. The Ministers of Culture of both countries are successfully cooperating on this issue, and further decisions are expected.

Ukraine and Poland have exchanged lists of places to search for and exhume the remains of "mutual historical conflicts", Andriy Najos, Ukraine's deputy minister of culture for European integration, told PAP.

“Go train": Zelensky responds to Polish politician who “does not see Ukraine in the EU and NATO”16.01.25, 09:45 • 26177 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
mateush-moravetskyiMateusz Morawiecki
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising