“Go train": Zelensky responds to Polish politician who “does not see Ukraine in the EU and NATO”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine responded to Karol Navrotsky's statement about Ukraine's impossibility of membership in the EU and NATO. Zelenskyy warned that without Ukraine in the alliances, Poland would have to defend itself against Russian aggression.
If Ukraine does not become a member of the EU and NATO, Poles, including Polish presidential candidate Karolina Navrotska, will have to go to training to defend their country's borders.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.
The President of Ukraine noted that if Ukraine does not become a member of the EU or NATO, it will increase the risk of Russian aggression, which will also affect Poland.
If Ukraine is not in the EU and not in NATO, if Ukraine does not have security guarantees, then Mr. Navrotsky should start training, because it may turn out that he will have to take up arms to defend his country with his troops. Because if Ukraine does not, the risk [of war in Poland] will be very high. Immediately after Ukraine, Russia will be on the border with Poland, and then [Mr. Navrotsky] will not have political competition, but will be fighting for his life
Recall
Karol Navrotsky said that Ukraine cannot be part of international alliances because of the “crimes” in Volyn. At the same time, the Ukrainian ambassador reported progress in the dialogue on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.