If Ukraine does not become a member of the EU and NATO, Poles, including Polish presidential candidate Karolina Navrotska, will have to go to training to defend their country's borders.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine noted that if Ukraine does not become a member of the EU or NATO, it will increase the risk of Russian aggression, which will also affect Poland.

If Ukraine is not in the EU and not in NATO, if Ukraine does not have security guarantees, then Mr. Navrotsky should start training, because it may turn out that he will have to take up arms to defend his country with his troops. Because if Ukraine does not, the risk [of war in Poland] will be very high. Immediately after Ukraine, Russia will be on the border with Poland, and then [Mr. Navrotsky] will not have political competition, but will be fighting for his life Zelensky said in an interview.

Recall

Karol Navrotsky said that Ukraine cannot be part of international alliances because of the “crimes” in Volyn. At the same time, the Ukrainian ambassador reported progress in the dialogue on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.