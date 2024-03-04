Polish farmers extend protest on the border with Ukraine until April 30

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18252 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60193 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45042 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216306 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193809 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177621 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249499 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155322 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371687 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17573 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216324 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175339 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193821 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Polish farmers extend protest on the border with Ukraine until April 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 75184 views

Polish farmers have announced a new strike at the Ukrainian border, which will last until April 30, to protest the Green Deal and restrictions on food imports from Ukraine.

Polish farmers extend protest on the border with Ukraine until April 30

Polish farmers have announced a new strike on the Ukrainian border, which will last until April 30. This was reported by the press service of the Lubicz Krulewski City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, the protest of Polish farmers was supposed to end on March 10. However, according to the new statement, the blockade may last until April 30. 

In addition, Polish farmers' unions have announced a large protest in Warsaw on March 6 at 11:00 a.m

The public meeting is scheduled to start on March 10, 2024 at 14:30 and end on April 30, 2024 at 14:30. The meeting will be held at the intersection of national road No. 17 and provincial road No. 867 in front of the border crossing in Hrebenne

- The statement reads. 

Blockade of the Polish border: Ukraine has already lost about 500 million dollars04.03.24, 20:52 • 52880 views

The meeting is expected to be attended by  100 people, with Mateusz Berbetsky listed as the organizer.  

The purpose of the public meeting is to eliminate the Green Deal and restrict the supply of agri-food products from outside the EU, in particular from Ukraine

- is specified in the document. 

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatens to tighten the embargo on Ukrainian food productsif the EU does not find a compromise to protect Polish farmers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Warsaw
Mateusz Morawiecki
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
