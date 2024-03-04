Polish farmers extend protest on the border with Ukraine until April 30

Polish farmers have announced a new strike on the Ukrainian border, which will last until April 30. This was reported by the press service of the Lubicz Krulewski City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, the protest of Polish farmers was supposed to end on March 10. However, according to the new statement, the blockade may last until April 30.

In addition, Polish farmers' unions have announced a large protest in Warsaw on March 6 at 11:00 a.m

The public meeting is scheduled to start on March 10, 2024 at 14:30 and end on April 30, 2024 at 14:30. The meeting will be held at the intersection of national road No. 17 and provincial road No. 867 in front of the border crossing in Hrebenne - The statement reads.

Blockade of the Polish border: Ukraine has already lost about 500 million dollars

The meeting is expected to be attended by 100 people, with Mateusz Berbetsky listed as the organizer.

The purpose of the public meeting is to eliminate the Green Deal and restrict the supply of agri-food products from outside the EU, in particular from Ukraine - is specified in the document.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatens to tighten the embargo on Ukrainian food productsif the EU does not find a compromise to protect Polish farmers.