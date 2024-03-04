Blockade of the Polish border: Ukraine has already lost about 500 million dollars

As a result of the farmers' blockade of the border with Poland, the Ukrainian economy lost about $500 million. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Due to the ongoing blockade of the border, Ukraine has already been seriously weakened, the Ukrainian economy has already lost approximately 2 billion zlotys ($500 million - ed.) as a result of the blockade. In the context of Russian aggression, this is a serious blow to the defense of my country, and therefore also a blow to the security of Poland - the diplomat emphasized.

At the same time, he said, Poland's economy is also losing money because of the border blockade. In particular, last year the volume of trade between Kyiv and Warsaw reached 13 billion euros.

According to the ambassador, this exceeds the volume of Ukrainian exports to Poland by more than two times.

I trust in your wisdom, understanding and good will to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine as soon as possible - the diplomat summarized.

