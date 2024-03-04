Blockade of the Polish border: Ukraine has already lost about 500 million dollars

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8644 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 22931 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26590 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175253 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164006 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167869 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215865 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248069 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153854 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371358 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 22798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 175107 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144655 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163904 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156119 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 648 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16475 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20339 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25787 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Blockade of the Polish border: Ukraine has already lost about 500 million dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52880 views

Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Zvarych calls on Poland to end the border blockade, which has cost the Ukrainian economy $500 million and is having a detrimental effect on the Polish economy.

Blockade of the Polish border: Ukraine has already lost about 500 million dollars

As a result of the farmers' blockade of the border with Poland, the Ukrainian economy lost about $500 million. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the ongoing blockade of the border, Ukraine has already been seriously weakened, the Ukrainian economy has already lost approximately 2 billion zlotys ($500 million - ed.) as a result of the blockade. In the context of Russian aggression, this is a serious blow to the defense of my country, and therefore also a blow to the security of Poland

- the diplomat emphasized. 

Kuleba talks with Polish Foreign Minister about resolving the situation on the border and the Ukraine summit in Paris04.03.24, 17:21 • 24467 views

At the same time, he said, Poland's economy is also losing money because of the border blockade. In particular, last year the volume of trade between Kyiv and Warsaw reached 13 billion euros.  

 According to the ambassador, this exceeds the volume of Ukrainian exports to Poland by more than two times.

I trust in your wisdom, understanding and good will to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine as soon as possible

- the diplomat summarized.

Recall

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych called on Poles to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine, which benefits Russia by weakening the economies of both countries and Ukraine's defense capabilities amid Russian aggression.

Not only grain: Poland may tighten embargo on Ukrainian goods27.02.24, 19:06 • 86264 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Warsaw
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11