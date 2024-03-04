Kuleba talks with Polish Foreign Minister about resolving the situation on the border and the Ukraine summit in Paris

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski praised the cooperation between the two sides in finding ways to resolve the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The two sides also exchanged views after the recent summit on Ukraine in Paris, and discussed the issue of increasing arms supplies to Ukraine, with Kuleba thanking them for "ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of military and humanitarian aid across the border." The Foreign Minister announced this on Monday on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"I spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski, who informed me about the results of his recent trip to the United States," Kuleba said.

He thanked his Polish counterpart for his efforts "to advocate for critical decisions in Congress.

"We also exchanged views after the recent summit in Paris. I welcomed the start of an important discussion on ways to ensure European security by strengthening support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of immediate decisive action," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

According to Kuleba, he and his Polish counterpart "focused on ways to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine, with a particular emphasis on artillery ammunition and air defense on the front lines to better protect our troops from attacks by Russian aircraft and drones.

"I am grateful to Poland for ensuring uninterrupted delivery of military and humanitarian aid across the border. We both positively noted the cooperation between the line ministries of both countries in finding ways to resolve the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. [I also emphasized the importance of paying more attention to the destabilizing effects of Russian grain imports to the European market," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

