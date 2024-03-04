Tusk announces appeal to the Polish Sejm for a resolution on EU sanctions against Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24333 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86122 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58218 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 246729 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214744 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184849 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156525 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30141 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86072 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 246675 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 196973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214705 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16309 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24805 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25035 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54793 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62258 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Tusk announces appeal to the Polish Sejm for a resolution on EU sanctions against Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24066 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposes a resolution to ban Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Tusk announces appeal to the Polish Sejm for a resolution on EU sanctions against Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that on Monday he will address Sejm Speaker Shimon Holovny with a proposal for a Sejm resolution calling on the European Commission to impose full sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products, PAP reports, UNN writes.

Today, I will address the Marshal of the Sejm with a proposal for a resolution of the Polish Sejm calling on the European Commission to impose full sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products

- Tusk said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingridas Šimonite in Vilnius.

"I am convinced that a joint European decision will be incomparably more effective than individual decisions of the countries of the region. I understand them, but I would like us, as the entire EU, to make decisions on sanctions against Russia and Belarus regarding food and agricultural products," the Polish Prime Minister added.

Tusk spoke in favor of the need to effectively protect agricultural and food markets, which have come under great pressure due to the war. "Undoubtedly, one of the main tasks is to fully unlock Ukraine's export opportunities for agricultural and food products to third countries," Tusk said, adding that this includes, among others, countries that have been traditional recipients of Ukrainian agricultural and food products.

He said he is in constant contact with partners in Europe and with Ukraine in order, as he explained, to solve problems that arise on the border of the European Union and Ukraine as quickly and efficiently as possible, especially on the Polish section of the border.

"Together we must find a solution that will also effectively protect the Polish and European markets from unequal competition," Tusk said.

Tusk does not rule out an embargo on Russian agricultural products29.02.24, 16:28 • 24594 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Tusk
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14