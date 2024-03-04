Tusk announces appeal to the Polish Sejm for a resolution on EU sanctions against Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that on Monday he will address Sejm Speaker Shimon Holovny with a proposal for a Sejm resolution calling on the European Commission to impose full sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products, PAP reports, UNN writes.

Today, I will address the Marshal of the Sejm with a proposal for a resolution of the Polish Sejm calling on the European Commission to impose full sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products - Tusk said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingridas Šimonite in Vilnius.

"I am convinced that a joint European decision will be incomparably more effective than individual decisions of the countries of the region. I understand them, but I would like us, as the entire EU, to make decisions on sanctions against Russia and Belarus regarding food and agricultural products," the Polish Prime Minister added.

Tusk spoke in favor of the need to effectively protect agricultural and food markets, which have come under great pressure due to the war. "Undoubtedly, one of the main tasks is to fully unlock Ukraine's export opportunities for agricultural and food products to third countries," Tusk said, adding that this includes, among others, countries that have been traditional recipients of Ukrainian agricultural and food products.

He said he is in constant contact with partners in Europe and with Ukraine in order, as he explained, to solve problems that arise on the border of the European Union and Ukraine as quickly and efficiently as possible, especially on the Polish section of the border.

"Together we must find a solution that will also effectively protect the Polish and European markets from unequal competition," Tusk said.

