Tusk does not rule out an embargo on Russian agricultural products

The problem of food and grain surpluses, i.e. the problem of unequal competition, is not only a Ukrainian problem. The European and Polish markets are destabilized by uncontrolled supplies from Russia and Belarus. Latvia has imposed an embargo on products from Russia. The Polish government will also consider this possibility. This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Ewika Silina, UNN reports.

Latvia has decided to impose an embargo on Russian products. This decision was made by the Latvian parliament. I would like to say that we will carefully study this Latvian decision, and I do not exclude that Poland will also come up with a corresponding initiative - said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Latvian Prime Minister Ewika Silinia announced support for the Polish government if it decides to impose an embargo on Russian products.

"We have imposed an embargo on grain products from Russia and Belarus. We will openly share with Poland what we have done. If Poland decides to take the same steps, we will support it, we will be your partner in this action," Prime Minister Ewika Silinia emphasized.

