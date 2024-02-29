$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44626 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176458 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103323 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 353512 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287092 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208560 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241872 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254094 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160258 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372724 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Tusk does not rule out an embargo on Russian agricultural products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24594 views

The Latvian government has imposed an embargo on Russian products, and the Polish Prime Minister said that Poland is considering doing the same in response to uncontrolled supplies from Russia and Belarus that are destabilizing European markets.

Tusk does not rule out an embargo on Russian agricultural products

The problem of food and grain surpluses, i.e. the problem of unequal competition, is not only a Ukrainian problem. The European and Polish markets are destabilized by uncontrolled supplies from Russia and Belarus. Latvia has imposed an embargo on products from Russia. The Polish government will also consider this possibility. This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Ewika Silina, UNN reports.

Latvia has decided to impose an embargo on Russian products. This decision was made by the Latvian parliament. I would like to say that we will carefully study this Latvian decision, and I do not exclude that Poland will also come up with a corresponding initiative

- said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Latvian Prime Minister Ewika Silinia announced support for the Polish government if it decides to impose an embargo on Russian products.

"We have imposed an embargo on grain products from Russia and Belarus. We will openly share with Poland what we have done. If Poland decides to take the same steps, we will support it, we will be your partner in this action," Prime Minister Ewika Silinia emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Latvia
Europe
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
