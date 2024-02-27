Macron does not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Macron said that although there are currently no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, this cannot be ruled out to prevent Russia from winning the war.
French President Emmanuel Macron said that there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but this cannot be ruled out, AFP reports, UNN reports.
Details
There is currently no consensus on this. But nothing can be ruled out to achieve the goal
He emphasized that the goal is to prevent Russia from winning.
We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from winning the war
Netherlands to allocate EUR 100 million for ammunition to Ukraine27.02.24, 00:06 • 29263 views