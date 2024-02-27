Macron does not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but this cannot be ruled out, AFP reports, UNN reports.

Details

There is currently no consensus on this. But nothing can be ruled out to achieve the goal Macron said at the end of an international conference on Ukraine in Paris on Monday, February 26.

He emphasized that the goal is to prevent Russia from winning.

We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from winning the war the French President emphasized.

