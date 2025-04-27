$41.690.00
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Rubio: Next week is crucial for peace talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

The US Secretary of State stated that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is close, but not yet reached. Next week will be decisive in the matter of continuing the peace process.

Rubio: Next week is crucial for peace talks on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that next week will be very important and decisive regarding negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine. He said on NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

Rubio said that a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is "closer" but "has not yet reached its goal"

He argues that the United States is not imposing sanctions on Russia because they hope to reach a solution through diplomatic means.

Once you start doing such things, you give up on them and you doom yourself to another two years of war, and we don't want that to happen

- said Rubio.

He also stressed that he believes that next week will be very important.

I think next week will be very important. This week will be a really important week in which we have to decide whether we want to continue dealing with this issue, or whether it's time to focus on some other issues that in some cases are no less, and even more important

- said Rubio.

The Secretary of State noted that there is reason for optimism, but there are reasons to be realistic.

Addition

Earlier, ERR reported that Estonian President Alar Karis, who was sitting at the funeral of the Pope next to US President Donald Trump and his wife, spoke with Trump about the peace process regarding Ukraine. The American leader promised not to withdraw from the role of mediator.

On April 26, in the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historical.

Later, Trump wrote in his Truth Social social network that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered - whether Putin wants to stop the war.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
