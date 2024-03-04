$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26847 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96720 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63684 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259450 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223342 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187971 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228765 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157023 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372021 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Wyborcza: Polish prosecutors used spyware to wiretap officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19598 views

The newspaper reports that the Polish prosecutor's office wiretapped politicians and officials using modern Hermes spyware.

Wyborcza: Polish prosecutors used spyware to wiretap officials

The Polish Prosecutor's Office illegally wiretapped a number of officials and politicians using special Hermes software. This is reported by the newspaper Wyborcza, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier it was reported that Polish intelligence services used Pegasus spyware to wiretap former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, current Prime Minister Donald Tusk, other politicians, as well as businessmen, lawyers and public figures.

However, according to the newspaper, in 2021, the Polish prosecutor's office, headed by Bogdan Swieczkowski, bought Hermes spyware worth $3.5 million. Experts call this software more advanced than Pegasus. They also say that it cannot be detected by simple tools because it is installed at the lowest system level.

According to the newspaper, the prosecutor's office hired two former employees of the Polish Internal Security Agency to serve Hermes. "One of them received about $250 per hour of work," the article says.

According to Wyborcza, the software was used to illegally surveil politicians, government officials, judges and prosecutors who were suspected of disloyalty to the Law and Justice party leadership.

"Tusk: Poland will do everything in our power to increase Ukraine's chances of victory22.01.24, 14:50 • 23647 views

At the same time, the current leadership of the Polish Prosecutor's Office learned about the Hermes program by accident when last week the Prosecutor's Office received a bill for a periodic subscription to the Hermes system.

In a commentary to the publication, Svenchovsky, who is currently a judge of the Constitutional Tribunal, denied that the prosecutor's office had purchased the spyware. It is noted that in the near future a decision will be made to conduct a prosecutor's investigation into these facts, which should find out what the real capabilities of this software were and for what purposes it served the previous government.

German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence02.03.24, 18:24 • 31113 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Mateusz Morawiecki
Donald Tusk
