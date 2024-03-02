German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13232 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 39044 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34503 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192950 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172084 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218578 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248653 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154463 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371491 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 2626 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 39044 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192950 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158103 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177017 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6602 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17898 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18674 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35071 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31113 views

The head of Germany's defense committee calls for increased security measures amid reports of wiretapping of German officers by russia.

German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence

Amid the scandal over wiretapping of German officers , the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann, has stepped up security measures. This was reported by n-tv, UNN.

Details

According to her, espionage has always been one of the tools of russia's hybrid warfare.

She also emphasized that she was not surprised by the wiretapping, saying that it was only a matter of time before the content of the conversations was made public online.

We urgently need to strengthen our security and counterintelligence, because we are obviously vulnerable in this area

- said Strack-Zimmermann

Addendum

The head of the Bundestag's defense committee is sure that there is a political reason behind the publication of these conversations. According to her, in this way russia wants to keep Chancellor Olaf Scholz from agreeing to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine01.03.24, 10:19 • 34135 views

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the alleged leak of the recording of an online conference of high-ranking German Air Force officers is being thoroughly and quickly investigated.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Bundestag
Bloomberg L.P.
United Kingdom
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
