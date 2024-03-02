German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Germany's defense committee calls for increased security measures amid reports of wiretapping of German officers by russia.
Amid the scandal over wiretapping of German officers , the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann, has stepped up security measures. This was reported by n-tv, UNN.
Details
According to her, espionage has always been one of the tools of russia's hybrid warfare.
She also emphasized that she was not surprised by the wiretapping, saying that it was only a matter of time before the content of the conversations was made public online.
We urgently need to strengthen our security and counterintelligence, because we are obviously vulnerable in this area
Addendum
The head of the Bundestag's defense committee is sure that there is a political reason behind the publication of these conversations. According to her, in this way russia wants to keep Chancellor Olaf Scholz from agreeing to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
Recall
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the alleged leak of the recording of an online conference of high-ranking German Air Force officers is being thoroughly and quickly investigated.