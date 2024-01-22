"Tusk: Poland will do everything in our power to increase Ukraine's chances of victory

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk assured that his country would do everything in its power to help Ukraine win the Russian war. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Poland will do everything in our power to increase Ukraine's chances of winning this war; we are doing this for moral reasons, as well as to ensure the security of the Polish state - said Donald Tusk.

He also said that he had appointed a plenipotentiary for the restoration of Ukraine. He is a member of the Polish Sejm, Pawel Kowal.

Tusk also noted that support for Ukraine is being blocked both in the United States and in Europe, is not enough.

"It is Ukraine that pays with blood for the values that are the basis of the free world," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk said that if these countries care about democracy and human rights, they should support Ukraine with all available means.

Earlier, UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv.