"Tusk: Poland will do everything in our power to increase Ukraine's chances of victory

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106170 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115167 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145958 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141801 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178616 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172551 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286359 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178331 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167332 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148910 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 44071 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 48286 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 58169 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80965 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 46644 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106170 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286359 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238382 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263514 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80965 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145958 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107981 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107886 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123919 views
"Tusk: Poland will do everything in our power to increase Ukraine's chances of victory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23640 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk assures that Poland will support Ukraine in its war against Russia for reasons of morality and security of the Polish state. He also calls on countries that value democracy and human rights to support Ukraine.

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk assured that his country would do everything in its power to help Ukraine win the Russian war. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN

Poland will do everything in our power to increase Ukraine's chances of winning this war; we are doing this for moral reasons, as well as to ensure the security of the Polish state

- said Donald Tusk.

He also said that he had appointed a plenipotentiary for the restoration of Ukraine. He is a member of the Polish Sejm, Pawel Kowal. 

Tusk also noted that support for Ukraine is being blocked both in the United States and in Europe, is not enough. 

"It is Ukraine that pays with blood for the values that are the basis of the free world," the Polish prime minister said.  

Tusk said that if these countries care about democracy and human rights, they should support Ukraine with all available means.

Earlier, UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

