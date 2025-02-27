Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

The Polish prosecutor's office claims that Mateusz Morawiecki, as Prime Minister, exceeded his authority and acted without legal grounds to prepare and hold the presidential election on May 10, 2020, only remotely. The politician denies these accusations and refuses to give explanations. This is reported by the publication RAR, reports UNN.

Details

Morawiecki was charged by the Warsaw Voivodeship Prosecutor's Office as part of an investigation into the organization of the 2020 postal elections.

I refused to give explanations... As soon as I get acquainted with the case file, I will give a statement - He said.

Morawiecki said that at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, bold decisions had to be made (regarding remote elections), and he was not afraid to do so. The politician emphasized that this decision is in line with the Polish Constitution.

Context

The Rzeczpospolita notes that in the spring of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the then Prime Minister instructed the Polish Post to take the necessary measures to prepare and hold the presidential election, which, due to the spread of coronavirus, was to be held on May 10, 2020, by absentee ballot (the so-called “envelope election”).

The law on voting by mail came into force on May 9, 2020, and Moravetskyi issued a decision on April 16 to take measures to organize elections by absentee ballot and start printing ballots and other documents.

In the end, the elections were held on June 28, not May 10, and voting took place at polling stations.