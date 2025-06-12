Ballots in the 2025 presidential election will be recounted in Poland

The Supreme Court of Poland has allowed a recount of ballots in the 2025 presidential election in 13 election commissions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

As noted in the official statement of the court, this decision was made in response to complaints regarding violations during voting.

The Supreme Court allowed inspection of ballots from several election commissions - the court said in a statement.

It is indicated that the judges partially satisfied the complaints regarding the elections, recognizing the presence of so-called anomalies in some polling stations. According to the decision, the count will be conducted to determine the number of valid votes cast for each of the candidates in the second round of elections.

The recount will be carried out by district courts on behalf of the Supreme Court.

Recall

On June 2, the National Election Commission of Poland announced the victory of Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of Rafal Tzhaskowski.

On June 8, it became known that in Poland may review the results of the presidential elections due to suspicions of falsification.

