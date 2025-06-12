$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 16304 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 62677 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 66423 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 39898 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 73036 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41810 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 60113 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57696 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53859 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61888 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
749mm
Ballots in the 2025 presidential election will be recounted in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

• 1070 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

The Supreme Court of Poland has allowed a recount of ballots in 13 electoral commissions due to complaints of violations. The decision concerns the determination of the number of votes for each candidate in the second round.

Ballots in the 2025 presidential election will be recounted in Poland

The Supreme Court of Poland has allowed a recount of ballots in the 2025 presidential election in 13 election commissions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

As noted in the official statement of the court, this decision was made in response to complaints regarding violations during voting.

The Supreme Court allowed inspection of ballots from several election commissions

- the court said in a statement.

It is indicated that the judges partially satisfied the complaints regarding the elections, recognizing the presence of so-called anomalies in some polling stations. According to the decision, the count will be conducted to determine the number of valid votes cast for each of the candidates in the second round of elections.

The recount will be carried out by district courts on behalf of the Supreme Court.

Recall

On June 2, the National Election Commission of Poland announced the victory of Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of Rafal Tzhaskowski.

On June 8, it became known that in Poland may review the results of the presidential elections due to suspicions of falsification.

In Poland, personnel changes are being prepared in the government after the presidential elections - Newsweek Polska 02.06.25, 14:11 • 4408 views

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Poland
Tesla
