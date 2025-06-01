The second round of presidential elections is taking place in Poland, which could significantly affect not only the country's domestic policy, but also its international position.

According to the information, two candidates who received the most votes in the first round are participating in the second round. This year it was Rafal Tszaskowski - a candidate from the Civic Coalition, who received 31.36% of the votes, and Karol Navrotskyi - a civilian candidate supported by the Law and Justice party, who received 29.54% of the votes.

In the first round of the presidential elections this year, voter turnout was 67.31 percent.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, more than 200,000 people registered to vote abroad between the first and second rounds of elections. people, which together with the first vote gives a record figure - more than 700,000 people vote outside the country.

As noted, the decision to hold the second round of presidential elections was made based on the results of the vote held on May 18.

In particular, the second round is decisive. The candidate who receives the most votes becomes president.

Presidential candidate Karol Navrotskyi from the Law and Justice party opposes the accelerated accession of Ukraine to NATO. He emphasized that he considers such an approach "absurd".

The majority of Ukrainian society does not know about the Volyn tragedy, and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is considered heroes who fought against the Soviet regime. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview for Channel Zero.

