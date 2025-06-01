$41.530.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Poland: who will win - a liberal or a right-wing conservative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Poland, with Rafał Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki competing. More than 700,000 voters have registered abroad.

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Poland: who will win - a liberal or a right-wing conservative

The second round of presidential elections is taking place in Poland, which could significantly affect not only the country's domestic policy, but also its international position.

This is reported by Polish media, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, two candidates who received the most votes in the first round are participating in the second round. This year it was Rafal Tszaskowski - a candidate from the Civic Coalition, who received 31.36% of the votes, and Karol Navrotskyi - a civilian candidate supported by the Law and Justice party, who received 29.54% of the votes.

In the first round of the presidential elections this year, voter turnout was 67.31 percent.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, more than 200,000 people registered to vote abroad between the first and second rounds of elections. people, which together with the first vote gives a record figure - more than 700,000 people vote outside the country.

As noted, the decision to hold the second round of presidential elections was made based on the results of the vote held on May 18.

None of the 13 presidential candidates received more than half of the valid votes, so two with the next best results advanced to the second round, namely Tszaskowski, who received 31.36 percent of the votes, and Navrotskyi received 29.54 percent of the support. 

In particular, the second round is decisive. The candidate who receives the most votes becomes president. 

Let us remind you

Presidential candidate Karol Navrotskyi from the Law and Justice party opposes the accelerated accession of Ukraine to NATO. He emphasized that he considers such an approach "absurd".

The majority of Ukrainian society does not know about the Volyn tragedy, and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is considered heroes who fought against the Soviet regime. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview for Channel Zero.

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine19.05.25, 12:01 • 357153 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
NATO
Ukraine
Poland
