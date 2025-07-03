In Poland, support for Ukraine's accession and membership in the European Union is weakening. This comes amid the election of Karol Nawrocki as the country's new president, reports UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

According to a June poll by the Ibris institute, the majority of Poles now oppose Ukraine's European integration. In 2022, 85% of Polish citizens supported the neighboring country's European integration course; now, this figure stands at 35%.

As political scientist Amelie Zyma noted, in addition to political disagreements, there are strong concerns in the country about the economic consequences of Ukraine's integration. In particular, some sectors of the Polish economy, such as agriculture and transport, fear that European aid and subsidies will be redirected to Ukraine's needs, while Poland also depends on them.

In addition, according to Zyma, many Poles have hosted Ukrainian refugees and, after three years of full-scale war, are already experiencing fatigue and psychological shock. At the same time, the newly elected President of Poland intends to prioritize the issue of exhuming the victims of the 1943 Volyn tragedy in negotiations with Ukraine. This may also cast doubt on Ukraine's European course.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda, before leaving office, signed a law declaring July 11 as a day of remembrance for Poles who died in Volyn during World War II. This document places responsibility on the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.

UNN also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country blocked Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's membership in the EU would drag Hungary into a war with Russia.