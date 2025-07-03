Support for Ukraine's EU accession sharply declined in Poland: survey data

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM • 558 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 9068 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 18498 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 18018 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17984 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 44777 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144381 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92009 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78093 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 65036 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.4m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 28100 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 12250 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 33178 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 303:27 AM • 14395 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 27939 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 558 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144381 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 107328 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 122965 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 156430 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 34217 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 43542 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 51584 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 106897 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 64070 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Support for Ukraine's EU accession sharply declined in Poland: survey data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 289 views

Support for Ukraine's EU accession in Poland has dropped from 85% to 35% since 2022. Economic concerns and refugee fatigue are influencing sentiment, while Poland's new president prioritizes the issue of the Volyn tragedy.

Support for Ukraine's EU accession sharply declined in Poland: survey data

In Poland, support for Ukraine's accession and membership in the European Union is weakening. This comes amid the election of Karol Nawrocki as the country's new president, reports UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

According to a June poll by the Ibris institute, the majority of Poles now oppose Ukraine's European integration. In 2022, 85% of Polish citizens supported the neighboring country's European integration course; now, this figure stands at 35%.

As political scientist Amelie Zyma noted, in addition to political disagreements, there are strong concerns in the country about the economic consequences of Ukraine's integration. In particular, some sectors of the Polish economy, such as agriculture and transport, fear that European aid and subsidies will be redirected to Ukraine's needs, while Poland also depends on them.

In addition, according to Zyma, many Poles have hosted Ukrainian refugees and, after three years of full-scale war, are already experiencing fatigue and psychological shock. At the same time, the newly elected President of Poland intends to prioritize the issue of exhuming the victims of the 1943 Volyn tragedy in negotiations with Ukraine. This may also cast doubt on Ukraine's European course.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda, before leaving office, signed a law declaring July 11 as a day of remembrance for Poles who died in Volyn during World War II. This document places responsibility on the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.

UNN also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country blocked Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's membership in the EU would drag Hungary into a war with Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9