03:06 PM • 6612 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18157 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19413 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 15858 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 16671 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 14594 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20840 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45499 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24401 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81305 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Actor Jesse Eisenberg admitted that he would donate one of his kidneys to a stranger. The star of "The Social Network" said live on NBC that this is a deliberate decision that should save a life in six weeks.

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, known for his roles in the films "Now You See Me" and "The Social Network," is ready to donate a kidney to a stranger. He explained the motives behind his decision in an interview during a show on NBC, reports UNN.

Details

Jesse Eisenberg, star of the upcoming film "Now You See Me 3," announced on NBC's morning show that in six weeks he plans to donate his kidney to a complete stranger.

I'm going to make an altruistic donation in mid-December. I'm so excited about it

- Eisenberg stated with disarming simplicity, as if it were a common occurrence.

"It's practically risk-free and desperately needed," he added.

Let's say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City, and their child or the person who was supposed to be the donor is not a match for one reason or another, but I am... This person can still receive my kidney, and I hope their child, in turn, becomes a donor.

- Jesse Eisenberg explained on the NBC show.

Jesse Eisenberg also said that he regularly donates blood:

I have so much blood that I feel like I need to shed it

- he emphasized.

On the NBC program, Eisenberg also explained why he would not want to reprise his iconic role as Zuckerberg in the film "The Social Network":

These people have billions and billions of dollars... and what do they do with them?

- Eisenberg noted.

Recall

American actor Jesse Eisenberg received Polish citizenship from President Andrzej Duda. The actor seeks to reconnect his family with Poland, from where his ancestors fled during the Holocaust.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Social network
Film
Andrzej Duda
charity
Poland