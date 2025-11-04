Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, known for his roles in the films "Now You See Me" and "The Social Network," is ready to donate a kidney to a stranger. He explained the motives behind his decision in an interview during a show on NBC, reports UNN.

Jesse Eisenberg, star of the upcoming film "Now You See Me 3," announced on NBC's morning show that in six weeks he plans to donate his kidney to a complete stranger.

I'm going to make an altruistic donation in mid-December. I'm so excited about it - Eisenberg stated with disarming simplicity, as if it were a common occurrence.

"It's practically risk-free and desperately needed," he added.

Let's say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City, and their child or the person who was supposed to be the donor is not a match for one reason or another, but I am... This person can still receive my kidney, and I hope their child, in turn, becomes a donor. - Jesse Eisenberg explained on the NBC show.

Jesse Eisenberg also said that he regularly donates blood:

I have so much blood that I feel like I need to shed it - he emphasized.

On the NBC program, Eisenberg also explained why he would not want to reprise his iconic role as Zuckerberg in the film "The Social Network":

These people have billions and billions of dollars... and what do they do with them? - Eisenberg noted.

American actor Jesse Eisenberg received Polish citizenship from President Andrzej Duda. The actor seeks to reconnect his family with Poland, from where his ancestors fled during the Holocaust.

