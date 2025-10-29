Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis shared memories from her childhood, noting that although she was full of energy, she was not interested in show business and did not act in plays. A decisive factor in her acting career was a meeting with talent scouts from Universal Studios.

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her role in the 80s hit "A Fish Called Wanda," as well as for films such as "Halloween" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," said in a recent interview that as a child she considered herself a person "without any tangible abilities," was a mediocre student, and generally became an actress by accident.

As a child, I wasn't interested in show business. Of course, there are a few photos of me and my sister on set, but I don't remember any of it — absolutely nothing. - explained the star of the film "True Lies" to Variety.

I was a little weird. I was... a 16-year-old girl, full of energy and a bright personality. But I had no intellect. You know, I wasn't an athlete, I didn't act in plays. And I became an actress by accident. - said Jamie Lee Curtis.

But there were those who helped Jamie Lee Curtis embark on a path that eventually led to her status as one of the most famous actresses. Curtis particularly highlights her mother, Janet Leigh. As an actress, especially in the film "Psycho," and through her public activities, she became an excellent role model.

Also important for her was meeting Monica James, who was responsible for finding new talent at Universal Studios. Her friends sent her to audition for the vice president of the American film company.

Curtis brought a child from an acting class, they played a scene, and when they finished, Curtis turned to James and said (she does it as if she's chewing gum and is empty-headed): "Hey, listen, that was fun. Thank you very much. I really enjoyed it. Listen, honestly, the problem is that I'm going back to college in two days, so I need to know if this is going to happen."

The next day, Curtis received a call and was offered a contract. Thus began the creative path of the future star.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest are among those whose stories make up the pantheon of Hollywood's strongest marriages.

