Quentin Tarantino returns to screens in Jamie Adams' "Only What We Carry"

Quentin Tarantino has agreed to a brief hiatus from retirement to star in Jamie Adams' new film "Only What We Carry" alongside Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Sofia Boutella. Filming took place on the coast of Normandy on a limited budget and lasted only six days, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Only after meeting Jamie Adams did Quentin Tarantino agree to actively start filming "Only What We Carry," where he stars alongside Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liam Hellmann, and Lizzie McAlpine.

As Variety learned, the film was shot in Deauville, France, over six days in late September with a limited budget and improvised actors.

The experimental film tells the story of Julian Jones, a former strict instructor, who is revisited by his former student Charlotte Levant (Boutella) to confront the ghosts of his past. They are joined by Quentin Tarantino as John Percy, Julian's old friend, whose unexpected arrival uncovers hidden secrets. Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Josephine Chabrol, Charlotte's protective sister. Liam Hellmann is Vincent, an artist torn between love and loyalty, and Lizzie McAlpine makes her debut as Jacqueline, a young dancer whose appearance forces all the characters to confront the burden of the past, the synopsis reads.

"Creatively, working on 'Only What We Carry' was like going back to school. It was an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience in the tradition of Eric Rohmer and Mike Leigh with a group of truly amazing people," Pegg said in a statement to Variety.

"I always dreamed of making an Eric Rohmer-style film in Normandy, a dream that included collaborating with an exceptional international cast and crew. It turns out that by embracing the freedom of independent cinema, that dream came true, and I am eternally grateful to the cast and crew of 'Only What We Carry' for this moment," Adams said.

The film is produced by Charles Benoit, Liam Hellmann, and Yuri Smith of Atlas Pictures and Easy of the Eye.

Pegg is represented by Dawn Sedgwick Management, Boutella is represented by CAA, Untitled & 42, Tarantino is represented by WME and Carlos Goodman, Gainsbourg is represented by CAA, Untitled & 42, Hellmann is represented by Florence Chamasson, McAlpine is represented by Molly Clark, Adams is represented by Cynthia Okoye at Curtis Brown and Mark Hartogson at Gersh Agency.

Read also: Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation