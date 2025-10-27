Quentin Tarantino returns to screens in Jamie Adams' "Only What We Carry"

$42.000.10
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 20849 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 31384 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45962 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 37744 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 41174 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 39550 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42057 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36925 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34808 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28607 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
EU considers "Plan B" for Ukraine after summit failure with "reparations loan" - PoliticoOctober 27, 10:55 AM
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM
Quentin Tarantino returns to screens in Jamie Adams' "Only What We Carry"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Director and actor Quentin Tarantino will star in Jamie Adams' new film alongside Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Sofia Boutella.

Quentin Tarantino returns to screens in Jamie Adams' "Only What We Carry"

Quentin Tarantino has agreed to a brief hiatus from retirement to star in Jamie Adams' new film "Only What We Carry" alongside Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Sofia Boutella. Filming took place on the coast of Normandy on a limited budget and lasted only six days, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Only after meeting Jamie Adams did Quentin Tarantino agree to actively start filming "Only What We Carry," where he stars alongside Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liam Hellmann, and Lizzie McAlpine.

As Variety learned, the film was shot in Deauville, France, over six days in late September with a limited budget and improvised actors.

The experimental film tells the story of Julian Jones, a former strict instructor, who is revisited by his former student Charlotte Levant (Boutella) to confront the ghosts of his past. They are joined by Quentin Tarantino as John Percy, Julian's old friend, whose unexpected arrival uncovers hidden secrets. Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Josephine Chabrol, Charlotte's protective sister. Liam Hellmann is Vincent, an artist torn between love and loyalty, and Lizzie McAlpine makes her debut as Jacqueline, a young dancer whose appearance forces all the characters to confront the burden of the past, the synopsis reads.

"Creatively, working on 'Only What We Carry' was like going back to school. It was an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience in the tradition of Eric Rohmer and Mike Leigh with a group of truly amazing people," Pegg said in a statement to Variety.

"I always dreamed of making an Eric Rohmer-style film in Normandy, a dream that included collaborating with an exceptional international cast and crew. It turns out that by embracing the freedom of independent cinema, that dream came true, and I am eternally grateful to the cast and crew of 'Only What We Carry' for this moment," Adams said.

The film is produced by Charles Benoit, Liam Hellmann, and Yuri Smith of Atlas Pictures and Easy of the Eye.

Pegg is represented by Dawn Sedgwick Management, Boutella is represented by CAA, Untitled & 42, Tarantino is represented by WME and Carlos Goodman, Gainsbourg is represented by CAA, Untitled & 42, Hellmann is represented by Florence Chamasson, McAlpine is represented by Molly Clark, Adams is represented by Cynthia Okoye at Curtis Brown and Mark Hartogson at Gersh Agency.

Read also: Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Film
France