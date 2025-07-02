Duda signed a law making July 11 a day of remembrance for Poles who died as a result of the Volyn tragedy

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law declaring July 11 a day of remembrance for Poles who died from the actions of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists in Volhynia during World War II. This was reported by the press service of the Polish president, writes UNN.

On July 2, 2025, the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, signed the law of June 4, 2025, establishing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for Poles – victims of genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern lands of the Second Polish Republic. - the statement says.

Recall

The relevant law was adopted by the Sejm of Poland. It states that UPA units and OUN combat detachments, which operated in the territories of present-day western Ukraine, allegedly committed a "crime of genocide" against the Polish population residing there.

"Martyrdom due to their belonging to the Polish nation deserves remembrance in the form of a day, annually awarded by the Polish state, on which the victims will be honored," the law states.