In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Duda signed a law making July 11 a day of remembrance for Poles who died as a result of the Volyn tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law establishing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for Poles who died from the actions of the OUN and UPA in Volyn. The law was adopted by the Polish Sejm, which asserts a "crime of genocide" against the Polish population.

Duda signed a law making July 11 a day of remembrance for Poles who died as a result of the Volyn tragedy

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law declaring July 11 a day of remembrance for Poles who died from the actions of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists in Volhynia during World War II. This was reported by the press service of the Polish president, writes UNN.

On July 2, 2025, the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, signed the law of June 4, 2025, establishing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for Poles – victims of genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern lands of the Second Polish Republic.

- the statement says.

Recall

The relevant law was adopted by the Sejm of Poland. It states that UPA units and OUN combat detachments, which operated in the territories of present-day western Ukraine, allegedly committed a "crime of genocide" against the Polish population residing there.

"Martyrdom due to their belonging to the Polish nation deserves remembrance in the form of a day, annually awarded by the Polish state, on which the victims will be honored," the law states.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
Poland
Tesla
