04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Zelenskyy honored prominent Ukrainians on Constitution Day

Kyiv • UNN

 766 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the highest state awards on the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day, honoring military personnel, volunteers, medics, and educators. Polish President Andrzej Duda also received the Order of Freedom.

Zelenskyy honored prominent Ukrainians on Constitution Day

On the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the highest state awards to prominent Ukrainian men and women. This was reported on the official website of the head of state, informs UNN.

Details

"Today we celebrate Constitution Day of Ukraine – our state, our people. The first word of its first article is "Ukraine". And this reflects our main goal, our task: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth. And this is at the same time our goal and common duty," Zelenskyy emphasized.

It is noted that the solemn events took place in Kyiv, on Sofiiska Square.

Our warriors, our volunteers, medics, teachers, artists, our athletes, millions of Ukrainian citizens – all these are people whose spirit and resilience meet the challenges of the time. People whom the war deprived of sleep, of rest. The war changed their lives, restricted their rights, but they do more than the limits of constitutional duties. More. They do not do it because of legal requirements, but because of the call of the heart

- the President emphasized.

The head of state presented the Order of the "Golden Star" to the relatives of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine. The highest state title was awarded posthumously to:

  • soldier Ostap Makarov
    • colonel Viktor Polyvianyi
      • senior lieutenant Mykola Skydan
        • journalist, volunteer and paramedic Iryna Tsybukh

          Also, the highest award was personally received by two Heroes of Ukraine:

          • junior lieutenant Petro Herasymovych;
            • junior sergeant Oleksandr Ivantsov.

              Zelenskyy awarded Duda with the Order of Liberty

              Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented the President of Ukraine's Award "Cross of Combat Merit". The award was received by:

              • senior soldier Oleh Kovalchuk;
                • colonel Mykhailo Kurakh.

                  In addition, the Head of State honored defenders with Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Orders of the I and III degrees, "For Courage" of I-III degrees, Princess Olha of the III degree, and Danylo Halytskyi.

                  The President also presented awards to priests, athletes, educators, volunteers, artists, and journalists, and awarded honorary titles. In particular, Volodymyr Zakhlupany, director of Lyceum No. 1 in Hostomel, who has been working with children for 30 years, received the title of "Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine". His son was killed by Russians during the occupation, but the man did not break and continues to dedicate his life to hundreds of other children

                  - the report states.

                  In addition, the head of state presented the Order of Freedom to the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. 

                  In the first month of the war, we were in constant contact every day, every night, 24/7. When Poles helped many of our Ukrainians, when you and I worked, when we opened the first hub in Rzeszów – I remember it very well – from where such important weapons were then delivered – such an important salvation, such important assistance for our army, for all our people. To stand firm, not to fall, to live. And to be able to stand here today

                  - said Zelenskyy.

                  The President also presented combat flags to the commanders of the following units: the 300th Training Tank Regiment of the 169th Training Center named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise, the 5th Separate Signal Regiment, and the 534th Separate Engineering and Sapper Battalion of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade.

                  The Presidential Awards of Ukraine "For Courage and Bravery" were awarded to the 47th Separate Engineering Brigade of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 17th Poltava Brigade "Raid", the 34th Kherson Regiment, and the 50th Regiment named after Colonel Semen Vysocan of the National Guard of Ukraine.

                  - it is stated in the message.

                  In addition, the head of state presented honorary titles to commanders: the 118th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was named "Otaman Liuty-Liutenko", the 1st Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine – "Kodatskyi" and the 35th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine – "Sumskyi".

                  Recall

                  During the celebrations of Ukraine's Constitution Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is a state of millions of people, but millions will never be just a human mass for us; it is a nation of citizens capable of defending their dreams and aspirations. And, despite being limited by the war, Ukrainians are now doing more than constitutional duties require.

                  DIU congratulated Bryansk's military facilities on Ukraine's Constitution Day: drones hit a Russian Ministry of Defense arsenal

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

