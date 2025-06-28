Zelenskyy awarded Duda with the Order of Liberty
Kyiv • UNN
Polish President Andrzej Duda received the Order of Liberty by a decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his personal merits in strengthening Ukrainian-Polish cooperation. The award recognizes his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the outgoing President of Poland Andrzej Duda with the Order of Liberty, according to presidential decree No. 439/2025 of June 28, writes UNN.
Award Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, with the Order of Liberty
It is reported that the award is bestowed "for outstanding personal merits in strengthening Ukrainian-Polish international cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."