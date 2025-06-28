Zelenskyy and Duda met in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv and met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the office of the Polish president announced.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, who arrived in Kyiv, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Polish president's office announced on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
The Polish president's office confirmed that Duda is in Kyiv.
Presidents Andrzej Duda and Zelenskyy laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine