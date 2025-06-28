$41.590.00
Shmyhal discusses defense support for Ukraine and 18th sanctions package with Duda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, supporting Ukraine through the SAFE and ReArm Europe initiatives, and the importance of strengthening Ukrainian air defense. They also touched upon the issue of using frozen Russian assets.

Shmyhal discusses defense support for Ukraine and 18th sanctions package with Duda

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the further plan of support for our state by Europe, particularly through the SAFE and ReArm Europe initiatives. The 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation was also discussed, UNN writes with reference to the page of the head of government on Telegram.

Details

"I spoke about the daily drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. Russia is increasing their number and using combined strikes with ballistic and cruise missiles. That is why the issue of strengthening air defense remains the number one priority. We hope for Poland's participation in strengthening Ukrainian air defense," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister and the President of Poland also discussed the situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine from the European Union. The SAFE program and the ReArm Europe plan were discussed.

The situation at the front was also discussed. We expect further support from Europe, particularly through the SAFE program and the ReArm Europe plan - key EU initiatives in the field of security and defense. We are committed to effectively using these tools to strengthen defense production.

- Shmyhal said.

Europe must learn from Ukraine's experience – Polish Foreign Minister24.06.25, 19:08 • 3926 views

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian government and Duda discussed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. It should be stronger and more tangible to encourage Russia to negotiate.

The issue of strengthening the sanctions policy against Russia was raised. I noted the importance of introducing the 18th package of sanctions. They must be stronger and more tangible to increase pressure on the aggressor and force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table on the terms of a just peace.

- the Prime Minister noted.

Separately, the parties discussed the issue of frozen Russian assets, for the use of which a clear political and legal mechanism must be created.

"We are grateful for the launch of the ERA program, which is assistance to our economy. However, this is not enough. A clear political and legal mechanism is needed for the full confiscation of these assets with their subsequent use for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the strengthening of our and European security," Shmyhal summed up.

Supplement

Polish President Andrzej Duda, during his farewell visit to Kyiv, discussed further assistance to Ukraine and the decisions of the NATO summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Economic relations were also discussed, including Polish companies' interest in rebuilding Ukraine.

"Thank you for the invitation to Constitution Day. This is very important for me. This trip is a farewell for me, the culmination of an important period in my life and my presidential service. I supported the President of Ukraine in his struggle," Duda said.

Poland assessed the possibility of an agreement at the summit regarding new EU sanctions against Russia26.06.25, 15:27 • 2608 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

