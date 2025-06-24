$41.870.04
Europe must learn from Ukraine's experience – Polish Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on Europe to follow Ukraine's example, which built 200 factories in three years, to accelerate procedures in times of crisis. He emphasized that Europe needs to be more powerful than the Russians, not necessarily than the United States.

Europe must learn from Ukraine's experience – Polish Foreign Minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Europe "must learn from what the Ukrainians have done" by building 200 factories in three years, "because they know they are in wartime." This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

We are not at war, but we are in a time of crisis, so we need to cut some of our procedures, planning procedures, etc.

 – said Sikorski.

He also added that the main thing is not to be as powerful as the US, but to be more powerful than the Russians.

We don't need to be as good as the United States. We just need to be better than the Russians. But the Russians are also learning very quickly 

- emphasized Poland's chief diplomat.

Addition

Radosław Sikorski warned that the escalation of events in the Middle East would lead to an increase in oil prices. This will affect the situation around the war in Ukraine.

Sikorski also added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is mocking US President Donald Trump's peace efforts.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
