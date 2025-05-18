Polish presidential election: Trzaskowski and Nawrocki advance to the second round - Eskytpol

The second round of the presidential elections in Poland will include an ally of the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the centrist Rafał Trzaskowski, and the candidate from the "Law and Justice" party, Karol Nawrocki. This is evidenced by the results of the exit poll conducted by IPSOS for TVP, TVN and Polsat, reports UNN with reference to ototorun.pl.

Details

According to the survey, Trzaskowski is gaining 30.8% of the votes, while his main opponent is supported by 29.1%. The third place, according to sociologists, is taken by the libertarian, head of the "Wolność" party, Sławomir Mentzen (15.4%).

The National Electoral Commission is to announce the official election results next week. If no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote, the second round of elections will take place on June 1.

Let us add that the latest opinion polls showed that Trzaskowski and Nawrocki would enter the second round with almost the same result, and the struggle between the rivals would intensify.

Context

Rafał Trzaskowski is the mayor of Warsaw, a candidate from the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He supports the deep integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO and advocates the continuation of military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

Karol Nawrocki is a historian, former head of the Institute of National Remembrance, a candidate from the opposition PiS party. He supports the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, but opposes its accession to the EU and NATO until historical disputes, in particular regarding the Volyn tragedy, are resolved.

Reminder

The other day, Bloomberg noted that the results of the vote in Poland will determine whether the country will be able to restore the rule of law and remain a reliable partner in the European Union after almost a decade of populist rule that has deepened the divisions in society. At the same time, Tusk's reform program is actually blocked by the head of state Andrzej Duda since the arrival of his pro-European coalition to power at the end of 2023.

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way