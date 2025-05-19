Almost 100 percent of the votes have been counted: the latest data on the elections in Poland

$41.500.03
46.450.07
TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 1054 views



Exclusive
08:30 AM • 2370 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4066 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 9512 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 19949 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32395 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72631 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72029 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76976 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78382 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

May 19, 12:07 AM • 19743 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 12:53 AM • 24110 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 19379 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

02:58 AM • 8518 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 17394 views
Publications

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 19949 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 204392 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 417698 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 343163 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 446684 views
Almost 100 percent of the votes have been counted: the latest data on the elections in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1520 views

The National Electoral Commission of Poland announced the counting of 99.99% of the votes in the elections. The leaders are Rafał Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki, the results vary by region.

Almost 100 percent of the votes have been counted: the latest data on the elections in Poland

On Monday after 10 a.m., the National Electoral Commission announced that votes in the presidential election had been counted at 99.99 percent. Votes from two district commissions in the Mazowieckie Province remained to be counted.

This is reported by UNN with reference to PolsatNews.

 Details

According to data presented by the National Electoral Commission, the largest number of voters in the Lower Silesia Province voted for Rafał Trzaskowski (36.52 percent).

Immediately after him is Karol Nawrocki (25.51%), and Sławomir Mentzen took the last place on the podium (13.56%). 

In the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship (35.63%). Second in line is Karol Nawrocki (26.38%), and third is Sławomir Mentzen (14.87%). In the Lublin region, the candidate supported by the "Law and Justice" party won (39.02 percent). He was followed by Rafał Trzaskowski (20.65%), and then Sławomir Mentzen (16.55%).

Also in the province in the Lubuskie Voivodeship, the mayor of Warsaw triumphs (40.49%). Karol Nawrocki took second place (23.25%), and Sławomir Mentzen took third place (14.23%).

Karol Nawrocki won in the Łódź Voivodeship (32.17%). The second in line was the knockout candidate (30.27%), followed by the leader of the "New Hope" party (13.81%).

The candidate supported by PiS also won in the Małopolska Province (35.21%). Rafał Trzaskowski became second (24.41%), and Sławomir Mentzen became third (16.20%). 

Karol Nawrocki won in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship (42.77 percent). He was followed by Rafał Trzaskowski (17.90%), and then Sławomir Mentzen (17.59%).

Podlasie elected Karol Nawrocki (35.64%). Rafał Trzaskowski took second place (23.31%), and the candidate from the Confederation took third place (17.07%).

In the Silesian Voivodeship, Rafał Trzaskowski won (33.37%). He was followed by Karol Nawrocki (27.71%), and then Sławomir Mentzen (14.89%).

Karol Nawrocki won in the province. Świętokrzyskie (39.94%). Rafał Trzaskowski took second place (23.74%), and Sławomir Mentzen took third place (14.41%).

Full results of voting abroad

Rafał Trzaskowski won (36.82%). He was followed by Sławomir Mentzen (16.58%), and then Karol Nawrocki (16.07%). Data is being updated.

Let us remind you

According to the results of the exit poll, Donald Tusk's ally, centrist Rafał Trzaskowski and the candidate from the "Law and Justice" party, Karol Nawrocki, passed to the second round of the Polish presidential election.

 Earlier, UNN wrote that the results of the vote in Poland will determine whether the country can restore the rule of law and remain a reliable partner in the European Union after almost a decade of populist rule, which deepened the split in society.

At the same time, Tusk's reform program is actually blocked by the head of state Andrzej Duda since his pro-European coalition came to power at the end of 2023. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

