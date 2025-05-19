Almost 100 percent of the votes have been counted: the latest data on the elections in Poland

On Monday after 10 a.m., the National Electoral Commission announced that votes in the presidential election had been counted at 99.99 percent. Votes from two district commissions in the Mazowieckie Province remained to be counted.

According to data presented by the National Electoral Commission, the largest number of voters in the Lower Silesia Province voted for Rafał Trzaskowski (36.52 percent).

Immediately after him is Karol Nawrocki (25.51%), and Sławomir Mentzen took the last place on the podium (13.56%).

In the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship (35.63%). Second in line is Karol Nawrocki (26.38%), and third is Sławomir Mentzen (14.87%). In the Lublin region, the candidate supported by the "Law and Justice" party won (39.02 percent). He was followed by Rafał Trzaskowski (20.65%), and then Sławomir Mentzen (16.55%).

Also in the province in the Lubuskie Voivodeship, the mayor of Warsaw triumphs (40.49%). Karol Nawrocki took second place (23.25%), and Sławomir Mentzen took third place (14.23%).

Karol Nawrocki won in the Łódź Voivodeship (32.17%). The second in line was the knockout candidate (30.27%), followed by the leader of the "New Hope" party (13.81%).

The candidate supported by PiS also won in the Małopolska Province (35.21%). Rafał Trzaskowski became second (24.41%), and Sławomir Mentzen became third (16.20%).

Karol Nawrocki won in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship (42.77 percent). He was followed by Rafał Trzaskowski (17.90%), and then Sławomir Mentzen (17.59%).

Podlasie elected Karol Nawrocki (35.64%). Rafał Trzaskowski took second place (23.31%), and the candidate from the Confederation took third place (17.07%).

In the Silesian Voivodeship, Rafał Trzaskowski won (33.37%). He was followed by Karol Nawrocki (27.71%), and then Sławomir Mentzen (14.89%).

Karol Nawrocki won in the province. Świętokrzyskie (39.94%). Rafał Trzaskowski took second place (23.74%), and Sławomir Mentzen took third place (14.41%).

Full results of voting abroad

Rafał Trzaskowski won (36.82%). He was followed by Sławomir Mentzen (16.58%), and then Karol Nawrocki (16.07%). Data is being updated.

According to the results of the exit poll, Donald Tusk's ally, centrist Rafał Trzaskowski and the candidate from the "Law and Justice" party, Karol Nawrocki, passed to the second round of the Polish presidential election.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the results of the vote in Poland will determine whether the country can restore the rule of law and remain a reliable partner in the European Union after almost a decade of populist rule, which deepened the split in society.

At the same time, Tusk's reform program is actually blocked by the head of state Andrzej Duda since his pro-European coalition came to power at the end of 2023.