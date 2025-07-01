$41.780.14
Poland's Supreme Court confirmed Nawrocki's presidential election victory

Kyiv • UNN

• 478 views

 • 478 views

Poland's Supreme Court confirmed Karol Nawrocki's presidential election victory, despite controversy and numerous complaints. The decision paves the way for Nawrocki to take the oath of office and assume his post.

Poland's Supreme Court confirmed Nawrocki's presidential election victory

The Supreme Court of Poland has confirmed the victory of opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki in last month's presidential election amid disputes over voting irregularities, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

As the publication notes, this decision paves the way for Nawrocki, a conservative historian, to take the oath before parliament and assume office, as planned, on August 6.

The court dismissed most of the more than 50,000 election complaints, with judges stating that the irregularities found in several polling stations were not substantial enough to affect the final outcome. Nawrocki won almost 51% of the votes on June 1, almost 400,000 more votes than Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, the country's election commission reported.

Trzaskowski's defeat was a severe blow to Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his pro-European coalition, which had long hoped to gain a supporter in the presidential palace to reverse years of divisive nationalist rule. These reform efforts have been blocked by veto threats from outgoing President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the former ruling nationalists.

The shaky result prompted calls from Tusk and his allies to recount some votes and investigate allegedly anomalous results at polling stations. Last week, Tusk said that suspected irregularities were unlikely to lead to the annulment of Nawrocki's victory.

Nawrocki's victory almost guarantees that Poland's presidency and government will remain in conflict. The election's aftermath is already undermining support for Tusk's Civic Platform, which has fallen by more than 7 percentage points in the last month, according to an IBRiS poll published on July 27.

The verdict was delivered by a chamber of the Polish Supreme Court that has caused much controversy, given that it includes judges appointed during the rule of the Law and Justice party under a procedure challenged by European courts.

According to Polish law, the Speaker of Parliament must now convene a special legislative session to transfer presidential powers from Duda to Nawrocki. Tusk urged his lawmakers not to boycott the ceremony or "make a scene."

