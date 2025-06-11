Polish Prime Minister Tusk is preparing for a vote of confidence

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for a vote of confidence in his pro-European government after his political camp lost the recent presidential election. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Wednesday's vote is expected to be a formality, as Tusk's coalition has 12 seats in the lower house, the Sejm, and only a simple majority is needed to win in the presence of half of the 460 parliamentarians.

Ahead of the vote, Tusk told the House that they cannot "close their eyes" to the reality that his government faces "greater challenges" thanks to the election of Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party.

In Poland, the president can veto legislation, and Nawrocki, a socially conservative supporter of President Trump who opposes a federal Europe and Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, is expected to continue to use his power, as conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda did during Tusk's first 18 months in office.

Tusk's coalition lacks a large enough parliamentary majority to override a presidential veto. There is nothing to be done about this, but the parliament's reaffirmation of confidence puts Tusk's government in the lead again, at least for now.

He also announced that a cabinet reshuffle will take place in July.

I am asking you for a vote of confidence because I am convinced, I believe and I am sure that we have a mandate to govern, to take full responsibility for what is happening in Poland. We have two and a half years of full mobilization and full responsibility ahead of us in difficult conditions - said Tusk.

Addition

In Poland, a tough confrontation is brewing between the appointed right-wing conservative President Karol Nawrocki and the pro-European head of government Donald Tusk.

"Prime Minister Tusk must be prepared to face strong resistance from the presidential palace," President Nawrocki said.