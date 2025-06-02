Duda promised Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
11:49 AM • 14296 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:45 AM • 20110 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96450 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 120872 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183369 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202634 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118603 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260313 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185951 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123934 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 126973 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:58 AM • 39252 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 22067 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42437 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

09:10 AM • 12715 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 14296 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260313 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 306919 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 320337 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 326051 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42853 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 105840 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185951 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 128647 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 159706 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Duda promised Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic work and the importance of pressure on Russia. Duda assured of support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

Duda promised Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. They discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic work, the importance of pressure on the Russian Federation, as well as a visit to Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of the Ukrainian State congratulated Poland on holding the presidential elections and Karol Nawrocki on winning them. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the continuation of assistance from Poland is important not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole of Europe.

100% of protocols processed: Karol Nawrocki became the President of Poland02.06.25, 06:48 • 4988 views

Duda assured of his consistent support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

You have been our friend from the very beginning, even before the start of the full-scale war. Thank you for being able to count on our friendship. Thank you to the Polish people for their support

– said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy congratulated Navrotskyi on his victory in the presidential elections in Poland02.06.25, 11:19 • 2410 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland discussed in detail bilateral relations, diplomatic work and the importance of pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace. The leaders have the same position: it is important to increase the joint pressure of the United States, Europe and other countries of the world on Russia and continue to look for solutions that will help stop it.

Zelenskyy also invited Andrzej Duda to visit Ukraine. The President of Poland confirmed that he will pay a visit before the end of his term.

Duda wished for the establishment of such peace in Ukraine that "will stop Russian imperialism" 24.04.25, 14:06 • 6504 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9