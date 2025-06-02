Duda promised Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. They discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic work, the importance of pressure on the Russian Federation, as well as a visit to Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of the Ukrainian State congratulated Poland on holding the presidential elections and Karol Nawrocki on winning them. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the continuation of assistance from Poland is important not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole of Europe.

Duda assured of his consistent support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

You have been our friend from the very beginning, even before the start of the full-scale war. Thank you for being able to count on our friendship. Thank you to the Polish people for their support – said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland discussed in detail bilateral relations, diplomatic work and the importance of pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace. The leaders have the same position: it is important to increase the joint pressure of the United States, Europe and other countries of the world on Russia and continue to look for solutions that will help stop it.

Zelenskyy also invited Andrzej Duda to visit Ukraine. The President of Poland confirmed that he will pay a visit before the end of his term.

