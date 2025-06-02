Zelenskyy congratulated Navrotskyi on his victory in the presidential elections in Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Polish politician Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential election. He stressed that he expects further fruitful cooperation between our country and Poland, UNN writes with reference to Zelensky's page on X.

Details

Congratulations to Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential election. Poland, which retains the strength of its national spirit and faith in justice, has been and remains a pillar of regional and European security, as well as a strong voice defending the freedom and dignity of every nation. - Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said he looks forward to continued cooperation with Poland and its new president.

By supporting each other on our continent, we give Europe more strength in global competition and bring closer the achievement of true and lasting peace. I look forward to continuing fruitful cooperation with Poland and personally with President Nawrocki. - the head of state stressed.

Addition

The National Electoral Commission of Poland has announced the victory of Karol Nawrocki in the presidential election. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski by less than one percent.

Karol Nawrocki won the second round of the presidential election with 50.89 percent. The PiS-backed candidate received 10,606,628 votes. Rafal Trzaskowski finished the election campaign with 49.11 percent. - Rzecpospolita says.

Recall

UNN reported that the second round of presidential elections is underway in Poland, where Rafal Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki are competing.