100% of protocols processed: Karol Nawrocki became the President of Poland

The National Electoral Commission of Poland has announced the results of voting from 100% of polling stations. Karol Nawrocki won the presidential election. Almost 51% of voters voted for him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Rzecpospolita, Onet.pl, Gazeta wyborcza.

Karol Nawrocki won the second round of the presidential election with a result of 50.89 percent. The PiS-backed candidate received 10,606,628 votes. Rafal Tzhaskowski finished the election campaign with a result of 49.11 percent. - says the post Rzecpospolita.

It is noted that his opponent, the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Tzhaskowski, received 49.1% of the vote.

Let us remind

The first round of presidential elections in Poland passed May 18. The greatest support of voters was received by Rafal Tzhaskowski (31.36%) and Karol Nawrocki (29.54%). These candidates advanced to the second round.

On Sunday, June 01, the second round of presidential elections ended in Poland.