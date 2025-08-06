$41.680.11
Nawrocki takes oath and assumes office as President of Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

Karol Nawrocki took the presidential oath before the Polish National Assembly and officially assumed the office of President of the Republic of Poland. The ceremony was attended by former presidents, the prime minister, and other high-ranking officials.

Nawrocki takes oath and assumes office as President of Poland

Karol Nawrocki took the presidential oath before the National Assembly of Poland on Wednesday and assumes the office of President of the Republic of Poland, writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

The session of the National Assembly began at 10:00, before which Karol Nawrocki took the oath.

The oath reads: "Assuming the office of President of the Republic of Poland by the will of the Nation, I solemnly swear that I will remain faithful to the provisions of the Constitution, steadfastly guard the dignity of the Nation, the independence and security of the State, and the good of the Fatherland and the prosperity of its citizens will always be my highest imperative."

Nawrocki concluded the oath with the words: "So help me God."

After that - a speech and the official assumption of the office of President of the Republic of Poland.

The solemn session of the National Assembly was attended, among others, by former President Andrzej Duda with his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, former Presidents of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski and Bronisław Komorowski, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, ministers, former Prime Minister Beata Szydło, representatives of the church and military, including Primate Wojciech Polak and Chief of the General Staff of Poland General Wiesław Kukuła, as well as the diplomatic corps. Romanian politician and leader of the far-right AUR party George Simion was also present at the ceremony.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Karol Nawrocki
George Simion
Andrzej Duda
Bronisław Komorowski
Donald Tusk
Poland