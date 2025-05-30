Budanov received a gold cross from the President of Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda awarded the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov with one of the highest state awards for foreign citizens. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

Duda awarded Budanov with one of the highest awards of the Republic of Poland for foreigners - the Golden Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit to Poland.

As noted in the statement, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine was awarded "for his outstanding contribution to the development of international cooperation and interaction linking the Republic of Poland with other states and nations".

On behalf of the head of the Polish state, the award was presented to the intelligence officer by the Deputy Head of the Intelligence Agency of the Republic of Poland, Colonel Dominik Duda.

I am sincerely grateful to President Andrzej Duda for his trust and willingness to recognize the friendly Polish-Ukrainian relations! The current war is a war for freedom, our principles and values of a united Europe. Only together we can repel the Russian horde and overcome this age-old threat to Poland and Ukraine. Our peoples will always stand as a single bulwark in the struggle for a peaceful future without war. - stressed the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

Additionally

The Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, was also awarded the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit to Poland.

Reference

The Order of Merit to Poland is one of the highest awards of the Republic of Poland. It is awarded to foreigners who have made a significant contribution to the development of international cooperation and the development of relations with the Polish state.

In the past, such awards were received by: 40th US President Ronald Reagan, US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

