Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 7154 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15458 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39106 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 97069 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 180947 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 164764 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 170770 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161739 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113007 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99754 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Zelenskyy in Kyiv celebrated the soldiers of the SSO: awarded and presented the Gold Star to the families of the deceased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

The President of Ukraine recognized the SSO fighters for their courage, presenting state awards. Zelenskyy also presented orders to the families of fallen heroes, emphasizing the importance of the SSO's contribution.

Zelenskyy in Kyiv celebrated the soldiers of the SSO: awarded and presented the Gold Star to the families of the deceased

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces for their courage and presented state awards. For the first time, the Day of the SSO was celebrated in May, reports UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

Details

During the ceremony in the capital, Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked the SSO soldiers, awarded them, and also presented the Gold Star orders to the families of the heroes who died while performing combat missions and were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

According to the Head of State, Ukrainian SSO demonstrate exceptional resilience and professionalism.

Everywhere where it is most difficult, our SSO are involved, and everywhere we can really count on your reliability and ability to achieve goals - the President noted during his speech.

He also addressed the families of the fallen soldiers.

I thank every family of our soldiers for such Ukrainian heroes

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State emphasized that the contribution of the SSO to the protection of the country is of great importance.

Ukraine will always remember everything that the exemplary courageous Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have done for our independence, for our state

- Zelenskyy said.

Reference

The Special Operations Forces are one of the five main branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their tasks include reconnaissance, counter-sabotage and subversive activities, as well as participation in special missions.

Reminder

Previously, the Day of the SSO in Ukraine was celebrated annually on July 29. In 2024, according to the Presidential Decree, it was moved to May - the month when Ukrainian special forces especially actively manifested themselves in combat operations.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWarPolitics
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
