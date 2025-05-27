Zelenskyy in Kyiv celebrated the soldiers of the SSO: awarded and presented the Gold Star to the families of the deceased

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces for their courage and presented state awards. For the first time, the Day of the SSO was celebrated in May, reports UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

Details

During the ceremony in the capital, Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked the SSO soldiers, awarded them, and also presented the Gold Star orders to the families of the heroes who died while performing combat missions and were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

According to the Head of State, Ukrainian SSO demonstrate exceptional resilience and professionalism.

Everywhere where it is most difficult, our SSO are involved, and everywhere we can really count on your reliability and ability to achieve goals - the President noted during his speech.

He also addressed the families of the fallen soldiers.

I thank every family of our soldiers for such Ukrainian heroes - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State emphasized that the contribution of the SSO to the protection of the country is of great importance.

Ukraine will always remember everything that the exemplary courageous Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have done for our independence, for our state - Zelenskyy said.

Reference

The Special Operations Forces are one of the five main branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their tasks include reconnaissance, counter-sabotage and subversive activities, as well as participation in special missions.

Reminder

Previously, the Day of the SSO in Ukraine was celebrated annually on July 29. In 2024, according to the Presidential Decree, it was moved to May - the month when Ukrainian special forces especially actively manifested themselves in combat operations.