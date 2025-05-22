Polish presidential candidate Nawrocki considers Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO "senseless" - The Guardian
Kyiv • UNN
Karol Nawrocki considers such an approach senseless and warns against a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. Tusk called Nawrocki's position on refusing Ukraine's accession to NATO mortally dangerous.
Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki from the Law and Justice party is against Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO. He stressed that he considers such an approach "senseless", UNN writes referring to The Guardian.
Details
Nawrocki stated that any discussion of accelerated and "unconditional" accession of our state to NATO is "senseless" and may lead the Alliance to a direct conflict with russia.
The politician also noted that he is against Ukraine in NATO despite the fact that he wants Ukraine to be "part of Western civilization". He added that this is a long-term perspective for decades and "in an ideal world".
Comparing himself to the current conservative president Andrzej Duda, Nawrocki emphasized: "I am more critical of Ukraine".
In addition, Nawrocki directly undertakes not to send Polish troops to Ukraine. Most likely, he will continue to adhere to this position, even if US President Donald Trump asks him to send troops, The Guardian writes.
Addition
Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that Nawrocki is ready to support the demand to Ukraine to refuse to join NATO. This, according to Tusk, is "mortally dangerous" for Warsaw.
Tusk reminded that Ukraine's refusal to join NATO is the first and most important demand of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Ukraine and the West.
Nawrocki has just willingly signed up to this demand. Next will be the capitulation and division of Ukraine. He will also sign it. Mortally dangerous for Poland