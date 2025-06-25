Duda believes "Russia is exhausted," but there is still a real risk for Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that while he does not believe Russia will attack NATO countries now, there is still a real risk for Europe, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Asked if there was a risk that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin could attack the alliance, Duda replied: "I think Russia is exhausted by its aggression against Ukraine."

"I don't expect Russia to be ready to attack other countries now. But in the future, this is a real risk, so we must prepare and increase defense spending, because this is absolutely necessary for our defense."

Addition

NATO leaders are set to formally approve a significant increase in defense spending and related costs to no less than 5% of GDP, a move widely attributed to US President Donald Trump as pushing allies to spend more.