Duda believes "Russia is exhausted," but there is still a real risk for Europe
President of Poland Andrzej Duda stated that he does not expect an immediate Russian attack on NATO countries, as Russia is exhausted by the war in Ukraine. However, he emphasized a real threat in the future and called for increased defense spending.
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that while he does not believe Russia will attack NATO countries now, there is still a real risk for Europe, UNN reports, citing Sky News.
Asked if there was a risk that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin could attack the alliance, Duda replied: "I think Russia is exhausted by its aggression against Ukraine."
"I don't expect Russia to be ready to attack other countries now. But in the future, this is a real risk, so we must prepare and increase defense spending, because this is absolutely necessary for our defense."
NATO leaders are set to formally approve a significant increase in defense spending and related costs to no less than 5% of GDP, a move widely attributed to US President Donald Trump as pushing allies to spend more.