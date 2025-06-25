Підвищення оборонних витрат НАТО не є послугою "комусь" - Мерц

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the decision by NATO allies to significantly increase defense spending was motivated by the "own convictions" of the organization's members, UNN reports, citing dpa.

"I want to make it clear that we make the decisions we make not to do anyone a favor," Merz told reporters on Wednesday ahead of crucial consultations at the NATO summit in The Hague.

"We make these decisions based on our own opinions, based on our own conviction that NATO as a whole - and this applies primarily to the European part of NATO - must do more in the coming years to ensure its own defense capabilities," the German leader said.

NATO leaders are gathering to formally approve a significant increase in defense and related spending to no less than 5% of GDP, a move widely attributed to US President Donald Trump as pushing allies to spend more.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the development a "great success" for Trump in his message to Trump, published by the American leader on Tuesday.

"Donald, you have brought us to a truly, truly important moment for America, Europe and the world," he wrote.

"Europe will pay big, as it should, and it will be your victory," he noted.