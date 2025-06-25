Rutte: NATO summit to discuss support for Ukraine

Ukraine will be an important topic at the NATO summit, where continued support and the achievement of lasting peace will be discussed, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters upon arriving at the summit on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Today at the summit, Ukraine will be an important topic, and issues of ensuring that Ukraine can continue to count on the support of NATO countries in the coming years to continue fighting, as well as ensuring that we can bring Ukraine to a strong and lasting peace, will be discussed - said the NATO Secretary General.

Discussions on increasing military spending by allies are also planned.

"Given our long-term threat from Russia, as well as the massive build-up of military power in China, and the fact that North Korea, China and Iran are supporting the war effort in Ukraine, it is very important that we spend more," Rutte also said.

"So this will be number one on the agenda today," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

The summit is expected to approve an increase in target spending on defense and security to 5% of GDP in response to a request from the US President.

Trump said he would "probably" meet with Zelensky at the NATO summit