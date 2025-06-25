Rutte: NATO summit to discuss support for Ukraine

$41.790.08
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely dates
June 25, 12:27 AM
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damaged
June 25, 12:59 AM
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"
June 25, 02:03 AM
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy
03:14 AM
The enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known
07:18 AM
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"
June 24, 03:24 PM
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko
June 24, 12:11 PM
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system
June 24, 11:50 AM
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"
June 24, 09:55 AM
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation
June 24, 08:49 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center
June 24, 06:18 PM
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal
June 24, 02:38 PM
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot
June 24, 11:51 AM
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay
June 23, 02:13 PM
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie
June 21, 11:04 PM
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Rutte: NATO summit to discuss support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine will be an important topic at this year's summit. The main issues will be further support for Ukraine and achieving lasting peace.

Rutte: NATO summit to discuss support for Ukraine

Ukraine will be an important topic at the NATO summit, where continued support and the achievement of lasting peace will be discussed, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters upon arriving at the summit on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Today at the summit, Ukraine will be an important topic, and issues of ensuring that Ukraine can continue to count on the support of NATO countries in the coming years to continue fighting, as well as ensuring that we can bring Ukraine to a strong and lasting peace, will be discussed

- said the NATO Secretary General.

Discussions on increasing military spending by allies are also planned.

"Given our long-term threat from Russia, as well as the massive build-up of military power in China, and the fact that North Korea, China and Iran are supporting the war effort in Ukraine, it is very important that we spend more," Rutte also said.

"So this will be number one on the agenda today," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

The summit is expected to approve an increase in target spending on defense and security to 5% of GDP in response to a request from the US President.

Trump said he would "probably" meet with Zelensky at the NATO summit
24.06.25, 17:06

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Ukraine
